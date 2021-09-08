Dr. Leslie Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Wilson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai Sch Med
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physicians - Bellaire4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 150, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 315-8130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Attention to details, explains to patients, knowledgeable in specialty & diagnosis. Office staff friendly & helpful.
About Dr. Leslie Wilson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1861466815
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai Sch Med
- La St U Sch Med|Louisana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.