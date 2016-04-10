Dr. Leslie Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Watters, MD
Dr. Leslie Watters, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Emory Atlanta Pulmonary Group5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 502, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 251-1700
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As my pulmonologist he always takes the time, listens to me, & gives genuine concern & care! He cannot be beat in the medical field!
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- University of Colorado
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.