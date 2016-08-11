Dr. Leslie Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Vogel, MD
Dr. Leslie Vogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Nova Psychiatric Services1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 31, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 804-2890
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Vogel saved my father's life. She gave him two years of life. She not only diagnosed him, which had not been done before, but stepped in and got a team of specialists. Brilliant and compassionate. You cannot find a better doctor/ scientist/ human being.
About Dr. Leslie Vogel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790910800
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S
- U Tex
- University of Pennsylvania
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.