Dr. Leslie Treherne-Fayton, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leslie Treherne-Fayton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elizabeth City, NC.
Dr. Treherne-Fayton works at
Locations
Aspen Dental3875 Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (844) 229-8180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fayton is phenomenal!
About Dr. Leslie Treherne-Fayton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1821401712
