Dr. Leslie Tenaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Tenaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Clear Dermatology Professional Limited Liability Company17756 Katy Fwy Ste G1, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 772-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Tenaro and she has consistently provided me with excellent service. I love her and couldn’t imagine changing dermatologist.
About Dr. Leslie Tenaro, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenaro has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tenaro speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.