Dr. Leslie Tar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Tar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Tar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy/Arthritis Treatment Ctr22226 WESTCHESTER BLVD, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 625-3402
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tar?
Dr. Tarr (and Karen) have done everything to make my like exceptional. My husband was helping me in and out of bed 9 months ago. I am able to take care of myself now. These diseases are complicated and Dr. Tarr takes the time to listen every time I am there. His office staff jumps through hoops every month dealing with insurance companies and schedules. Thank you Dr. Tarr!
About Dr. Leslie Tar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1720004484
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tar works at
Dr. Tar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tar speaks Hungarian.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Tar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.