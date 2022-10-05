Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS is a Phlebologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Florida Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sultan works at
Locations
Sultan Center for Oral Facial Surgery4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 866-6436
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS
- Phlebology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699853721
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center/Nyc
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital, University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sultan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan speaks Spanish.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
