Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS

Phlebology
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS is a Phlebologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Florida Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Sultan works at Sultan Center for Oral Facial Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sultan Center for Oral Facial Surgery
    4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Florida Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
All-on-4™ Procedure
Anesthesia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
All-on-4™ Procedure
Anesthesia

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bone Replacement Recovery Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Surgery (CAS) Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Patient Specific Implantation Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Combined Life
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (179)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 05, 2022
    great!
    L. M. — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Leslie Sultan, DDS

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699853721
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center/Nyc
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital, University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
