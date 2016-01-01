Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Storey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Storey, MD is a dermatologist in Fresno, CA. Dr. Storey completed a residency at LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY. She currently practices at Valley Skin Institute and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Storey is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Valley Skin Institute7777 N INGRAM AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 472-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Valley Skin Institute7777 N Ingram Avenue Just W Of Riv Park, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 472-7546Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Leslie Storey, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MOHS
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Kern Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storey has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Storey speaks Spanish.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.
