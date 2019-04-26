Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
Leslie H. Stevens, MD, FACS201 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 556-1003Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
Dr. Stevens and staff are great. I love the results from my procedure (Thread Lift and sub-mental Liposuction) and now go in for my injectables. The office is clean, the Lasky clinic is beautiful and parking is usually pretty easy. They never make me feel rushed or that Dr. Stevens is hurrying to see his next patient. I have referred friends that are also happy with their results. Thanks Dr. Stevens and staff for always making me feel like your #1 patient!
About Dr. Leslie Stevens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033210224
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai MC
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
