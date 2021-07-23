See All Psychiatrists in Memphis, TN
Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine, Memphis Tennessee.

Dr. Smith Jr works at Leslie E Smith MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie E Smith MD
    5050 Poplar Ave Ste 1632, Memphis, TN 38157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 201-9432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    He was readily available to meet with me when I was in crisis. He also met with. my father when I asked him to so that my father would understand that I truly was suffering from a mental disorder and that it wasn't "all in my head" or "situational". He patiently explained to my father the ins and outs of living with bipolar and what support could look like from him.
    Amanda — Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD
    About Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124043161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship and Chief Resident In Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dartmouth Medical Center, Hanover New Hampshire
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internship In Medicine, Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis Tennessee
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine, Memphis Tennessee
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith Jr works at Leslie E Smith MD in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Smith Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

