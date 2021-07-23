Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine, Memphis Tennessee.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Leslie E Smith MD5050 Poplar Ave Ste 1632, Memphis, TN 38157 Directions (901) 201-9432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith Jr?
He was readily available to meet with me when I was in crisis. He also met with. my father when I asked him to so that my father would understand that I truly was suffering from a mental disorder and that it wasn't "all in my head" or "situational". He patiently explained to my father the ins and outs of living with bipolar and what support could look like from him.
About Dr. Leslie Smith Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124043161
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship and Chief Resident In Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dartmouth Medical Center, Hanover New Hampshire
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C
- Internship In Medicine, Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee, College Of Medicine, Memphis Tennessee
- Stanford University, Palo Alto California
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.