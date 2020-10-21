Dr. Leslie Seiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Seiden, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Seiden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hawley, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 647 Route 739 Ste 2, Hawley, PA 18428 Directions (212) 410-4441
- 2 8461 Lake Worth Rd Ste 244, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 340-1437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seiden is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my mental health, but she is also lovely to speak with at every appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Seiden.
About Dr. Leslie Seiden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1861479438
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- Washington VA Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Psychiatry
