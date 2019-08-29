Dr. Leslie Seecoomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seecoomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Seecoomar, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Seecoomar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Khaitov Medical Pllc60 W 68th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 217-9961
Columbus Circle Medical Servicespllc619 W 54th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 217-9961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my colonoscopy today, 8/28/2019. Dr. Seecoomar was very punctual, very pleasant and made me completely at ease with the procedure. The staff at the GI Center were very pleasant and helpful. His staff at his practice were also very pleasant and very efficient.
About Dr. Leslie Seecoomar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639195993
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seecoomar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seecoomar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seecoomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seecoomar has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seecoomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seecoomar speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seecoomar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seecoomar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seecoomar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seecoomar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.