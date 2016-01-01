Dr. Leslie Saltzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Saltzman, DO
Overview
Dr. Leslie Saltzman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Saltzman works at
Locations
Marcus Institute of Integrative Health - Center City925 Chestnut St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Saltzman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730231226
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Main Line Hospitals-Bryn Mawr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wellesley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltzman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.