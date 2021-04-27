Overview

Dr. Leslie Salomone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Salomone works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.