Overview

Dr. Leslie Saland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Saland works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.