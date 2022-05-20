See All Podiatrists in Denton, TX
Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Rousseau works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist in Denton, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist
    2617 Scripture St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 323-2225
  2. 2
    Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center Podiatrist
    4300 City Point Dr Ste 104, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-1310
  3. 3
    Metroplex Foot & Ankle Center
    8704 Medical City Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-1310
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center
    4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 501, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-1310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 20, 2022
    I’m a retired MD. Went with my wife who had an acute foot injury. Staff worked her in and were very professional. Dr. Rousseau was competent, professional, and pleasant. Explaining his plan, he did a steroid injection on her foot, fitted her with a boot and ordered an MRI. Excellent care with a minimum of fuss. Would highly recommend.
    Richard Alan DuBose — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Leslie Rousseau, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720006075
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
