Dr. Leslie Rand-Luby, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Rand-Luby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Rand-Luby, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073680930
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand-Luby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rand-Luby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rand-Luby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand-Luby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand-Luby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand-Luby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.