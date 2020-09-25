Dr. Rafanan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Rafanan, DO
Overview
Dr. Leslie Rafanan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Locations
UT Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology Continuity Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7200
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great on doctor!
About Dr. Leslie Rafanan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225471634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rafanan speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafanan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafanan.
