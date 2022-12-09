See All Dermatologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Poinsette works at Greenville Dermatology - Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Dermatology - Greenville
    369 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 217-6444
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    SkinTrust Dermatology - Greenville
    26 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 210-4404
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1255388310
    • 1255388310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poinsette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poinsette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poinsette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poinsette works at Greenville Dermatology - Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Poinsette’s profile.

    Dr. Poinsette has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poinsette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Poinsette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poinsette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poinsette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poinsette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

