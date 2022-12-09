Overview

Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Poinsette works at Greenville Dermatology - Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.