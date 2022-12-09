Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poinsette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Poinsette works at
Locations
-
1
Greenville Dermatology - Greenville369 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (844) 217-6444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
SkinTrust Dermatology - Greenville26 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (844) 210-4404Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poinsette?
Had a problem with a rash, got the info I needed in an informative conversation with Dr. Poinsette in a very pleasant setting.
About Dr. Leslie Poinsette, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1255388310
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poinsette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poinsette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poinsette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poinsette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poinsette works at
Dr. Poinsette has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poinsette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Poinsette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poinsette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poinsette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poinsette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.