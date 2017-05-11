Overview

Dr. Leslie Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Phillips works at Women's Health Medical Group in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.