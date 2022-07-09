Overview

Dr. Leslie Perry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at Pediatric Healthcare in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.