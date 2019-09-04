Overview

Dr. Leslie Oshin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Oshin works at NorthShore Medical Group in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.