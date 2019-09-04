Dr. Leslie Oshin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Oshin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Oshin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
Northshore University Health System757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 941-7600
NorthShore Medical Group7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 234-3860
NorthShore Medical Group71 Waukegan Rd Ste 700, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 234-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oshin?
I love her! I think she’s super nice and funny. She makes me feel comfortable and always answers all my questions.
About Dr. Leslie Oshin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326023698
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oshin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oshin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshin.
