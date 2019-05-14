Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Morris, MD
Dr. Leslie Morris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling PC2587 RAVENHILL DR, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 323-1543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My youngest daughter has been seeing Dr. Morris now for 2 months. Since our first visit and getting her on the right medication I have seen her improve not only at home but at school also.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487765723
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
