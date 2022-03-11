Overview

Dr. Leslie Moroz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Moroz works at CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.