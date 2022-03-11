Dr. Leslie Moroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Moroz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Moroz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Moroz works at
Locations
CUMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 326-8951
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moroz delivered my baby via csection at 34 weeks due to placenta accreta. Dr Moroz and her team was completely and overly prepared for my surgery. She provided me and my husband with the transparency we needed in order to prepare and survive a potentially devastating and high-risk condition. Dr Moroz handled my delivery and family with the utmost respect and concern, and kept me abreast of every possible scenario during my care. After spending nearly 7 hours in the OR, I am grateful to be alive and happy with my family, thank you Dr Moroz for saving my life, and for your brilliance, expertise, and kindness.
About Dr. Leslie Moroz, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1184866279
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moroz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moroz works at
Dr. Moroz has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moroz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroz.
