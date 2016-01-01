Dr. Leslie Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - ColoRectal Associates1333 Taylor St Ste 5F, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 748-9966Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Leslie Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437113651
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.