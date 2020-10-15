Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Montgomery, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Montgomery, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1521 Jarret Pl Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 862-8846
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! From the moment I met Dr. Montgomery this summer I felt as if I had found the right surgeon. Her office is well run as Is her surgical team. She is personable, even with a mask on, she comes across as caring. She explains the procedures clearly, gives you plenty of time during your office visit and is a great surgeon. I am healing quickly and I have every confidence that she will be there for me through the entire treatment phase as well. Whenever I spoke with a nurse or tech, they assured me that I had made the right choice.
About Dr. Leslie Montgomery, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1760467344
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
