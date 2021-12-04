See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Michaud works at Emergent Care Plus in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergent Care Plus
    2741 Ne Mcbaine Dr, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 870-0134
  2. 2
    Motus Biologics and Sports Medicine LLC
    5525 W 119th St Ste 250, Leawood, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 808-5275

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Great experience! Exceptional care!
    Joan — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Leslie Michaud, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972701019
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    • Benedictine University
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
