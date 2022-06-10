Overview

Dr. Leslie Mezei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Mezei works at St. Louis Electrophysiology Specialists, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.