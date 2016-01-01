Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers-Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University.
Locations
Kids First Pediatric Group LLC1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 110, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 228-4006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Med Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers-Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers-Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers-Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers-Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers-Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers-Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.