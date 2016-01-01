See All Pediatricians in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University.

Dr. Meyers-Joseph works at Kids First Pediatric Group LLC in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kids First Pediatric Group LLC
    1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 110, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 228-4006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447259007
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's National Med Center
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers-Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyers-Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers-Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers-Joseph works at Kids First Pediatric Group LLC in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Meyers-Joseph’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers-Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers-Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers-Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers-Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

