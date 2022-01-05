Dr. Leslie Memsic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memsic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Memsic, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Memsic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Memsic works at
Locations
Leslie Memsic, M.D.415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Memsic?
When NO GI doctor believed me (all men), and 4 out of 5 surgeons, except for her, were dismissive and even cruel for my year and a half of severe chronic pain, she was the ONLY one who believed my symptoms, pain, distention was not in my mind, and that my research and belief that I was obstructed by something was likely so- Dr. Memsic was the ONLY surgeon or doctor who was compassionate, looked at all my tests and agreed it was very possible, and agreed to do the surgery as my body and organs were shutting down. She ended up spending 3-4 HOURS cutting ALL the adhesions tearing my organs from my breasts through my pelvis, torquing my right ovary 180 degrees (thus the severe pain) and saved my LIFE. This is the best doctor OR surgeon I have ever had. I would trust her with my family members' lives.
About Dr. Leslie Memsic, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821019456
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memsic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memsic accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memsic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memsic has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lipomas and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memsic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Memsic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memsic.
