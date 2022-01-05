Overview

Dr. Leslie Memsic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Memsic works at Leslie Memsic, M.D. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lipomas and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.