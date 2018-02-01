Overview

Dr. Leslie McGowan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McGowan works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.