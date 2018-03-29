Dr. Leslie Masood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Masood, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Masood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida
Dr. Masood works at
Locations
Advanced Headache and Neurocare Clinic1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 408-6992
Advanced Headache and NeuroCare Clinic5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 180, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (630) 408-6992
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke several years ago and lost some of my vision. I had a second stroke and Dr. Masood did a much more extensive work up for my stroke than my previous neurologist. She found what caused my stroke which evidently was related to a defect in my heart. The defect was repaired and I've been doing well ever since. Go to this doctor! She cares and spends so much time with me each and every visit!
About Dr. Leslie Masood, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1396951240
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Masood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masood works at
Dr. Masood has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masood speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.
