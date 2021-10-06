See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Madison, MS
Dr. Leslie Mason, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Mason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at Madison OB/GYN Associates in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Ob.gyn. Associates LLC
    115 Fountains Blvd Ste A, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 853-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leslie Mason, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275731929
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ms Medical Center
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • University of Mississippi
