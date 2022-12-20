See All Dermatologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Leslie Markle, MD

Dermatology
5 (1109)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Leslie Markle, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Markle works at US Derm Partners Tyler-Dominion in Tyler, TX with other offices in Lindale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Oliver Street 501(a) Inc
    1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 534-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Lindale
    520 N Main St Bldg B, Lindale, TX 75771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7206
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham
    1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7208
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1109)
    5 Star
    (1068)
    4 Star
    (33)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I didn't have to wait long to see Dr. Markle. She took care of my problem quickly and explained everything. She is a great doctor!
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Markle, MD
    • Dermatology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225264443
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Markle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markle has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1109 patients have reviewed Dr. Markle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

