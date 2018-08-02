Overview

Dr. Leslie Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA.



Dr. Macdonald works at BOSTON UROGYNECOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Watertown, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.