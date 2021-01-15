Dr. Leslie Korostoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korostoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Korostoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Korostoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Korostoff works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Leslie Korostoff - Obstetrics and Gynecology1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 350, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korostoff is hands down THE BEST OBGYN in, well, anywhere. She delivered both of my beautiful daughters, and then went on to find my Cervical Cancer! Super friendly (as well as her staff), very knowledgeable, and extremely kind. Is she THE BEST!
About Dr. Leslie Korostoff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417096959
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korostoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korostoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korostoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korostoff works at
Dr. Korostoff has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korostoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korostoff speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Korostoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korostoff.
