Overview

Dr. Leslie Konkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center, Oak Valley Hospital District and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Konkin works at Modesto Orthopedic Group in Modesto, CA with other offices in Oakdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.