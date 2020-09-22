Dr. Leslie King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center â€“ Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic LLC69318 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King is an exceptional pediatrician. She always goes above and beyond during every visit. I never feel rushed, and she is incredibly thorough and makes sure that my kids and I feel comfortable and understand everything that she is doing. I never have an issue obtaining an appointment, and when I send a message through the portal, I get a response within hours and sometimes minutes. I know that Dr. King is always a phone call or e-mail away, and that gives me peace of mind! Great bedside manners, a doctor who truly loves her job. You can tell by her actions!
About Dr. Leslie King, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023452810
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center â€“ Shreveport
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. King using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. King works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.