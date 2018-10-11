Overview

Dr. Leslie Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Temecula, CA with other offices in Perris, CA and Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.