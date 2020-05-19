Overview

Dr. Leslie Kerr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Kerr works at Mount Sinai Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.