Ophthalmology
26 years of experience
Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3700 N 24th St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85016
    Buena Vista Opthalmologists PC
    300 E Osborn Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85012

  St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  Valleywise Health Medical Center

Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    AARP
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    One Health
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Kanda is far above others in her field - we have been patients for almost 20 year - she is very thorough - explaining issues well and very caring - she has an exceptional stall that goes beyond the ordinary
    Pat and Mel Checkett — Nov 13, 2022
