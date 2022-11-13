Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3700 N 24th St Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 263-8098
Buena Vista Opthalmologists PC300 E Osborn Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 263-8098
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kanda is far above others in her field - we have been patients for almost 20 year - she is very thorough - explaining issues well and very caring - she has an exceptional stall that goes beyond the ordinary
About Dr. Leslie Kanda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanda has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanda speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanda.
