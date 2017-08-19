Overview

Dr. Leslie Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Legacy Medical Group-Northwest in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.