Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baker City, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group3325 Pocahontas Rd # A, Baker City, OR 97814 Directions (541) 523-1797
Hospital Affiliations
- Grande Ronde Hospital
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Wallowa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Wonderful, caring and highly recommended! Really listens, changed my med for more effective one. Also treats a family member with complex challenges in a kind, creative way. So grateful!
About Dr. Leslie Jackson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972690774
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
