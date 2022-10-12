Overview

Dr. Leslie Huszar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Huszar works at HUSZAR LESLIE A MD OFFICE in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.