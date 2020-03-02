Overview

Dr. Leslie Hilger Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Hilger Jr works at Affiliates In Dermatology in Oakland, CA with other offices in Alameda, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.