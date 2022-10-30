Dr. Leslie Hehir, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hehir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Hehir, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Hehir, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Hehir works at
Locations
-
1
Family Dentistry on Freedom2680 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 725-3868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hehir?
I went to Dr. Hehir for a second opinion. The other local dentist I went to recommended $56,000.00 worth of work for me. No, I did not put in an extra 0. $56,000.00!!!! I almost fainted! So I went in to Dr. Hehir expecting bad news again. I told her I thought I needed my bridge replaced and several root canals and caps. After her reviewing my X-rays, checking my mouth and then double checking everything again I sat braced for bad news. She asked why I wanted my bridge replaced? I told her I thought it was worn out? She said ‘no, those things last forever. It doesn’t need replacing, there is nothing wrong with it. You can’t whiten replaced teeth, but your smile looks great! You really don’t need anything except fill the tooth you just chipped and replace the filling in your back molar’ What??? I was shocked. She checked the X-rays and my mouth again. Nope don’t need anything except two fillings!!! And the cost? Around $500.00. Not in the thousands….hundreds. I about lost my stuff! I was so happy!! And so angry at the other dentist I was going to. BTW X-rays( full mouth )are about $300 less than I paid at the other dentist. And Dr. Hehir does beautiful work. I know, because I went to her years ago in her old office. I’ve found home again, and so has my husband. If you want a dentist that is very talented, takes time with you, and won’t try to rob you blind, go see Dr. Hehir. Everyone in the office has the same ethical way of treating patients. And the staff is great!!!
About Dr. Leslie Hehir, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1538255013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hehir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hehir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hehir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hehir works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hehir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hehir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hehir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hehir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.