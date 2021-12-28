Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte OBGYN Associates1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Very thorough, caring and kind to help me thru some difficulties that i was having.
About Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1649205204
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindner has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Uterine Fibroids and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
