See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Lindner works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Uterine Fibroids and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Candice Kessler, WHNP
Candice Kessler, WHNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD
Dr. Kimberly Hopkins, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD
Dr. Ingrid Bullard, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte OBGYN Associates
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lindner?

    Dec 28, 2021
    Wonderful doctor. Very thorough, caring and kind to help me thru some difficulties that i was having.
    — Dec 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lindner to family and friends

    Dr. Lindner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lindner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD.

    About Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649205204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindner works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lindner’s profile.

    Dr. Lindner has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Uterine Fibroids and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leslie Lindner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.