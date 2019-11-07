See All Dermatologists in Johns Creek, GA
Dr. Leslie Gray, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leslie Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gray works at DERMATOLOGY CENTER ATLANTA in Johns Creek, GA.

    Dermatology Center Atlanta
    9900 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 102, Johns Creek, GA 30097 (770) 497-0699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Based on 13 ratings
    Nov 07, 2019
    Dr. Gray takes care of my sighs of aging whether it's wrinkles or volume loss . Dr Gray takes a minimal approach so nothing has ever been overdone... I only wish there were 2 just like her as her schedule fills quickly but very worth the wait . Thank you Dr Gray
    R . Washington. — Nov 07, 2019
    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1720082084
    Residency
    Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Emory University, Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    Georgia Tech
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gray works at DERMATOLOGY CENTER ATLANTA in Johns Creek, GA.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

