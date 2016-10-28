Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD
Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Beaumont Office3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1677
Diagnostic Group Lifecare2200 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77627 Directions (409) 722-4321
Mcintosh Clinic PC119 W Hill St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 225-1900
Great experience! Very understanding and thorough. His office staff ladies are amazing. Very loving and kind!
About Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245396316
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings Co Dwnst Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
