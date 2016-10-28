See All Rheumatologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Goodman works at Diagnostic Group in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Nederland, TX and Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Office
    3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 813-1677
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Group Lifecare
    2200 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 722-4321
  3. 3
    Mcintosh Clinic PC
    119 W Hill St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 225-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 28, 2016
    Great experience! Very understanding and thorough. His office staff ladies are amazing. Very loving and kind!
    Beaumont, TX — Oct 28, 2016
    About Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245396316
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Kings Co Dwnst Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
