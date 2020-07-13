Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 650 Centre St. OBGYN650 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 580-8682
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
I had complete trust in Dr. Garrett providing my surgery and follow-up. I loved her upbeat manner as she explained my diagnosis and the surgery required to cure my condition. Everything went unbelievable well and my recovery was pain free and uneventful. Dr. Garrett's staff was always available for any questions and the experience could not have been better.
About Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952472243
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.