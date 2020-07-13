Overview

Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Garrett works at Signature Medical Group, OB-GYN in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.